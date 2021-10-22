What is the real benefit of knowledge?

SHAFAQNA – AS well as being inherently beneficial for the human being, the learned one must also utilise knowledge correctly. And the highest benefit of the knowledge is truly the fear of God as is mentioned in Ayah 28 of Surah Fatir: “Only those of Allah’s (SWT) servants having knowledge fear God.” And this fear is also accompanied with the fear of hell which is the lesser benefit of it [1]. In another words, the knowledgeable people are God-fearing which means they have adopted Divine Piety (Taqwa) through knowledge.

[1] Sarcheshmeye Andisheh, the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Vol. 4, Page 38.