Why helping others in need is so important in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Know that the needs of the people are part of the blessings which Allah (SWT) has granted you; therefore, do not remonstrate (complain) about these blessings, so as not to change them into curse, anger and torment [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 121.