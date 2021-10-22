Why helping others in need is so important in Islam?

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/islamic-values.png 194 259 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-22 10:24:092021-10-22 10:24:09Why helping others in need is so important in Islam?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS) who said: Know that the needs of the people are part of the blessings which Allah (SWT) has granted you; therefore, do not remonstrate (complain) about these blessings, so as not to change them into curse, anger and torment [1].
[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 121.
