Senior Bangladeshi Shia cleric calls for practical measures for Islamic unity

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Delivering speech at the webinar held on the first day of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference, Seyyed Ebrahim Khalil Rizvi, director of the center for Islamic studies in Khulna, called on the Sunni clerics to explicitly state their opinion on Islamic unity.

He referred to the view by the late founder of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, following the victory of 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran that the discord they create in Iraq and other countries will destroys the enemies.

“The sinister groups that divide Shias and Sunnis in Islamic countries are neither Shias nor Sunnis. These are the arms of colonialism” said the cleric and added,” They act on behalf of colonialism. They want to take the Islamic countries away from them.”

Bangladeshi scholar hailed late Imam Khomeini (RA) for firstly inviting all Muslims to commemorate Islamic Unity Week and lauded the Supreme Leader of the Revolution for emphasizing solidarity among Muslims.

He referred to the historical fatwa by Ayatollah Khamenei and said,” Even to preserve Islamic unity, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a fatwa that the sanctities of the Sunnis are respected by us (Shias)” and added,” The Leader issued the decree in order to create an atmosphere of unity.”

Ayatollah Sistani, regarding the Sunnis, said: “These are not just our brothers; these are our souls.”

Seyyed Ebrahim Khalil Rizvi criticized weakness of Muslims as the reason for arrogant powers’ oppression of Muslims and said, “They are constantly insulting the sanctities of Islam.”

Director of the center for Islamic studies in Khulna highlighted importance of annual Islamic Unity Conference and said,” Holding such events is certainly a must, but it is not enough. We must take practical action” calling on all centers that can play a role in this issue to be activated.

He concluded,” In this regard, we also invite the Sunni Muftis to come and explicitly state their opinion that the Muslim nation can be united and preserve the sanctities of Islam with dignity and strength.”

Over 500 Muslim scholars, intellectuals and religious figures are attending the 35th edition of Islamic Unity Conference which is held virtually due to COVID-19 circumstances. World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has decided to hold the 35th event on the theme of “Islamic Unity, Peace and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam.”