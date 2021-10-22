Iraq hosts 2nd int’l conference on seerah of Prophet (PBUH)

The two-day event has been organized by the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine in Karbala, al-Kafeel website reported.

Officials of the custodianship, representatives from other holy shrines of Iraq, and a host of researchers and experts from Iraq and other countries participated in the opening ceremony.

Iraqi qari Moslem al-Shabki recited some verses of Quran at the beginning of the event.

Next, the statement of the custodian of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine was read by Sheikh Ali Mohan.

International participants in the conference from Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, Sudan, Bahrain, Iran, Malaysia, and the US also issued a statement that was read at the opening ceremony.

Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in Quran and valid narrations, Seerah of Prophet (PBUH) after his first revelation, and Prophet (PBUH) and his companion’s wars according to Quran and valid narrations are among topics of the conference.