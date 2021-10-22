Top scientists receive 2021 Mustafa Prize

According to the MSTF Media reports, in the 2021 Mustafa Prize Award Ceremony held on October 21 at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall, five scientists were recognized as the laureates of the 4th round of Mustafa Prize.

Mahdi Saffarinia, CEO of the Mustafa Science and Technology Foundation (MSTF) inaugurated the event by his speech, welcoming the scientists, scholars, and audience who attended this round of Mustafa Prize Award Ceremony from around the world.

Sorena Sattari, head of the Mustafa Prize policy-making council, during his speech at the ceremony said “I am very glad that this international prize provides a network of scientists of Islamic countries to solve the problems according to science and technology,” adding “I hope the Mustafa Prize brings opportunities for more friendship in the near future.”

Hassan Zohour, head of the scientific committee of Mustafa Prize, made a speech on the details of the 2021 Mustafa Prize. He elaborated on the works of this round’s laureates as well.

Cumrun Vafa and Zahid Hasan shared The Mustafa Prize in the field of All Areas of Science and Technology.

Bangladeshi Professor of Princeton University, Zahid Hasan, won the Mustafa Prize for “Weyl fermion semimetals.”

“This achievement is the outcome of my research for more than 15 years,” Hasan said in his Mustafa Prize acceptance speech.

Harvard University professor from Iran, Cumrun Vafa, was awarded the Mustafa Prize for his work “F-Theory.”

“I present this Prize to the Foundation for Supporting Fundamental Sciences that is now being established in Iran by my colleagues,” Vafa said in his Mustafa Prize acceptance speech, adding “I hope this initial investment attracts more investments for helping the development of basic sciences in Iran and the regional countries.”

Mohamed H. Sayegh, Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, and Yahya Tayalati were the 2021 Mustafa Prize laureates from Islamic countries.

Mohamed H. Sayegh from Lebanon received the Mustafa Prize for “Novel Therapies to Improve Renal and Cardiac Allograft Outcomes.”

During his Mustafa Prize acceptance speech, Sayegh shared the elements of success in academia which he said he has learned “over the past 35 years.”

Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary for “Discovery of fascinating molecules with therapeutic applications” was another laureate of the 4th round of Mustafa Prize.

“For decades I have worked tirelessly and selflessly with the single aim of contributing to the alleviation of the suffering of people through my scientific discoveries. This award has strengthened my resolve to continue this work with sincerity of purpose and selfless motivation,” Choudhary said.

Yahya Tayalati won the Mustafa Prize for “Observation of the Light by Light Scattering and the Search for Magnetic Monopoles.”

Different performances from the home countries of each laureate, such as music ensemble from Iran and Qawwali from Pakistan, performance from Beirut during the Award Ceremony, added zest to the event.

The Mustafa Prize, established in 2012, is a top science and technology award granted biennially to the top researchers and scientists of the Islamic world in four categories: “Life and Medical Science and Technology”, “Nanoscience and Nanotechnology”, “Information and Communication Science and Technology”, and “All areas of science and technology”.

The Prize is granted to works deemed to have improved human life, have made tangible and cutting-edge innovations on the boundaries of science, or have presented new scientific methodology. The laureates in each category are awarded USD 500,000/- which is financed through the endowments made to the Prize. The laureates are also adorned with a special Medal and a certificate.