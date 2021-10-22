Date :Friday, October 22nd, 2021 | Time : 19:00 |ID: 235518 | Print

Greater Jakarta may implement ‘Simultaneous’ call to prayer plan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:  The Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI) is mulling plans to have mosques in big cities broadcast the adhan (Islamic call to prayer) from a centralized source, starting with those in the Greater Jakarta area.

Concerns over the liberal use of mosque loudspeakers in packed urban centers have been a topic of profound sensitivity in the Muslim-majority country, in some cases leading to blasphemy charges against complainants.

However, talks are under way to bring some order to the ubiquity of mosques that have come to define the modern Indonesian urban landscape.

