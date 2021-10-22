More than 40 countries criticize China’s repression of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang

SHAFAQNA- More than 40 countries have criticized China at the United Nations for repression of Uighur Muslims and other religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang.

The 43 countries that signed the statement criticizing China on Thursday expressed particular concern at “credible-based reports” of the existence of “re-education camps” in Xinjiang. It was read by France’s UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere at a meeting of the General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee. “We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office,” the countries said.

It was the third time in three years that the US and mainly European nations used the Human Rights Committee meeting to criticize China over its policies on the Uighurs.

Earlier this week, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), a think-tank, released a new report detailing Xinjiang’s “architecture of repression” that it says has been developed to oppress the Uighurs. The report said at least 1,869,310 Uighurs and other citizens in Xinjiang were singled out after they were discovered to be using Zapya, a mobile messaging application.

In response, Cuba immediately issued a rival statement on behalf of 62 other countries saying that Xinjiang is China’s internal affair. The rival statement dismissed all allegations of abuse there as based on “political motivation” and “disinformation”, AlJazeera reported.