The Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – There are many Ayahs in the holy Quran which relate to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and they all indicate the special place and status of the holy Prophet (PBUH) with Allah (SWT). This special status that the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) has is clearly described in the holy Quran by Allah (SWT). For example in Ayah 6 of Surah Ad-Dhuha, Allah (SWT) revealed: “Did God not find you an orphan and give you shelter?” And Ayah 33 of Surah Al-Anfal referred to the spiritual status of the holy Prophet (PBUH) by saying: “But Allah (SWT) will not punish them while you are in their midst, nor will Allah (SWT) punish them while they plead for forgiveness.” And In Ayah 53 of Surah Al-Ahzab, the people are instructed how to behave toward the Prophet (PBUH) and observe his holy status.

The name Mohammad (PBUH) has been mentioned four times in the holy Quran:

Ayah 144 of Surah Aal-e-Imran

Ayah 40 of Surah Al-Ahzab

Ayah 2 of Surah Mohammad (PBUH)

Ayah 29 of Surah Al-Fat’h

And the name Ahmad (PBUH) mentioned once in the holy Quran:

Ayah 6 of Surah AS-saf

A Surah by the name of Mohammad (PBUH) is also in the holy Quran. Other words have also been used to mention the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in the holy Quran, such as Rasoolullah, Ar-Rasool, Ummi, etc.