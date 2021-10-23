Islamic Republic of Iran: President Raisi congratulates leaders of Islamic countries on the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

SHAFAQNA- Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, congratulated the leaders and people of Islamic countries on the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and the Week of Unity in separate messages.

In his message, President Raisi expressed hope that in these blessed days, by following the way and manner of the Prophet (PBUH), relying on Islamic commonalities and with the will of our brothers in faith, we can take more serious steps to establish stable and strong relations for the promotion of Islam and the Sirah (manner) of the Prophet (PBUH).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English