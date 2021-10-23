World arrogant powers, in pursuit of sparking war in Muslim world: Huj. Shahriari

3- Some substantial and textual disputes in religious beliefs among the different Islamic denominations have made proper grounds for activating the enemies.

4- Ignorance and betrayal of some denominations as well as extremist Shia and Sunni groups when one sparks conflict by desecrating the sanctities of another group and the other one allows violence and looting of the other denominations.

5- Lack of religious democracy in some Islamic countries and making major decisions by a specific family as well as abuse of civil rights and rightful demands of the people.

6- Ethnical, tribal and separatist views, like those in dark ages of early Islam, among some ethnicities, tribes and Muslim nations and pursuit of prejudices.

7- Opposition groups and parties in some Islamic countries and also promotion of suspicion and accusations against each other in a bid to guaranteeing interests of a special party or political group and elimination of the rival groups.

8- An ambiance of rivalry among Islamic countries in attracting allies among governments and using the enemies of Islam to beat the rivals