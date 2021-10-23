World arrogant powers, in pursuit of sparking war in Muslim world: Huj. Shahriari
- 1- World arrogant powers, led by the US and western countries, are constantly endeavoring to spark war, division and conflict in the world of Islam in a bid to justify their presence in the world of Islam. This is the key reason behind conflicts, murder and looting of the Islamic countries.2- The servile rulers and their allied scholars in some Islamic states, who have provided the grounds for presence of oppressors in the Islamic countries and interwoven their interests to those of the enemies of Islam, have created the grounds for their presence and promote normalization of relations with enemies of Islam.
3- Some substantial and textual disputes in religious beliefs among the different Islamic denominations have made proper grounds for activating the enemies.
4- Ignorance and betrayal of some denominations as well as extremist Shia and Sunni groups when one sparks conflict by desecrating the sanctities of another group and the other one allows violence and looting of the other denominations.
5- Lack of religious democracy in some Islamic countries and making major decisions by a specific family as well as abuse of civil rights and rightful demands of the people.
6- Ethnical, tribal and separatist views, like those in dark ages of early Islam, among some ethnicities, tribes and Muslim nations and pursuit of prejudices.
7- Opposition groups and parties in some Islamic countries and also promotion of suspicion and accusations against each other in a bid to guaranteeing interests of a special party or political group and elimination of the rival groups.
8- An ambiance of rivalry among Islamic countries in attracting allies among governments and using the enemies of Islam to beat the rivals
The Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought noted that each of the aforementioned issues must be settled though a certain method though the following solutions could be pointed out:
- 1- Resistance against the world arrogant powers by creating mighty state, military, security, economic and cultural systems since Muslims should appear mighty in confrontation with hegemony of the US. “Against them make ready your strength to the utmost of your power” (verse 60, Surah Al-Anfal) this is the recommendation by holy Qur’an and Muslims should establish popular resistance groups to stand against materialistic views of the enemies. So has been our experience, in the Iraq war and in confrontation with terrorist Daesh, gained due to the sacrifices made by martyrs of the Islamic Revolution.2- Muslim scholars should avoid dependence upon the tyrant rulers allied with the oppressors and enemies of Islam to pursue the path of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and practice the recommendation for “enjoining the good and forbidding the evil” in regards to their governors to promote confrontation with the non-believers and kindness among believers.
3- Muslims should recommend ijtihad for all Islamic denominations and maintain the etiquette of dispute when they disagree with others and scholars should practice tolerance and forgiveness for each other in not understanding the truth.
4- To train the ignorant is a mission for religious scholars and revealing the identity of betrayers is a responsibility upon the revolutionary media. These two missions should be seriously pursued.
5- Islamic nations should follow their rightful demands from their tyrant governments and pursue their rights in peaceful ways.
6- Ethnicism, tribalism and separatism go against Islam; hence, all Islamic nations should purify from these plagues, depend upon holy Qur’an and Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and recognize piety and guardianship of Almighty God as the criteria for superiority.
7- Opposition groups in each Islamic state should follow rational ways to settle their disagreement and apply religious solutions to prevent civil war in their countries.
8- Rivalry among Muslim countries is not blamed rather it is a positive point because such rivalry is rather constructive than destructive so that each country introduces the plan for its success to the world people and when the interests of two groups are contrastive, they should follow Islamic references like holy Qur’an, Ahlul Bayt (AS) and also rationally and internationally admitted methods to resolve their problems.
Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, at the end of his speech, appreciated the teams contributing to the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference, President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi and the speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, expressing hope for prevalence of just peace and tolerance across the globe.
Secretary General of World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought made the speech at the closing ceremony of the 35th International Islamic Unity Conference held on Saturday in the capital Tehran.
Led by Hujjat-ul-Islam Hamid Shahriari, Iran’s World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled to hold the 35th Islamic Unity Conference on October 19-24, 2021 as more than 500 Muslim intellectuals, thinkers and religious experts discussed their views on the latest issues in the world of Islam in 24 webinars.
