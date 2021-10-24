Why respecting the Ahlul Bayt (AS) of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is so important?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that Abu Hanifah the Founder of Hanafi denomination visited the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) to benefit from Imam’s (AS) speech/advice. At the time Imam (AS) was going out of the house while having a walking stick in his hand. Abu Hanifah said: O’ the son of the Prophet (PBUH), you have not reached the age to need a walking stick. Imam (AS) said: Yes, that is true; but this walking stick belongs to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and I hold it because of its blessing (Tabarruk). By hearing these words, Abu Hanifah rushed forward and said: I want to kiss it, but Imam (AS) prevented him and said: Swear to God, you certainly know that my skin, flesh, and hair are the skin, flesh, and hair of the Prophet of Allah (SWT), but you do not kiss them and now you want to kiss the walking stick of the Prophet (PBUH) [1]?!

