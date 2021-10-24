Iran: Participants in Islamic Unity Conference and govt. officials met with the Leader+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Sadiq (pbuh), the participants in the International Conference on Islamic Unity, the heads of the three branches of government (judiciary, executive, and legislative) together with a group of government officials met with the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this meeting was held without the presence of the people.

Source : Khamenei.ir