Date :Sunday, October 24th, 2021 | Time : 14:23 |ID: 235636 | Print

Iran: Participants in Islamic Unity Conference and govt. officials met with the Leader+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Sadiq (pbuh), the participants in the International Conference on Islamic Unity, the heads of the three branches of government (judiciary, executive, and legislative) together with a group of government officials met with the Leader of the Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, in Imam Khomeini Hussainiyyah on Sunday, October 24, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this meeting was held without the presence of the people.

Source : Khamenei.ir

You might also like
Ayatollah Khamenei issues a letter to French youth
Int’l Conference on Peace and Justice to be held in March 2019
Ayatollah Khamenei: To achieve prosperity, Muslims should act according to Quran
Ayatollah Khamenei's condolence message on Ayatollah Mesbah Yazdi's passing away
Can Islam save the world? Rodney Shakespeare's answers
Ayatollah Khamenei, Hussayniyah of Imam Khomeini, Iraqi mawkib organizers A group of Iraqi mawkib organizers met with Ayatollah Khamenei
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *