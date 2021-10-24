https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/5199B25F-46CB-4C48-99CA-C51715591FEE.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-24 14:35:042021-10-24 14:35:42Photos: Atmosphere of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of 17th Rabi' al-awwal
Photos: Atmosphere of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of 17th Rabi’ al-awwal
SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) on the night of the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (A.S) held a ceremony for pilgrims.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!