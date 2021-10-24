Date :Sunday, October 24th, 2021 | Time : 14:35 |ID: 235652 | Print

Photos: Atmosphere of Lady Masoumah’s (S.A) shrine on night of 17th Rabi’ al-awwal

SHAFAQNA- The shrine of Lady Masoumah (S.A) on the night of the birth anniversary of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (A.S) held a ceremony for pilgrims.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

