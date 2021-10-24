Groundbreaking ceremony held for new mosque in Missouri’s Springfield

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Muslim community members and city leaders gathered Saturday for an official groundbreaking ceremony for a new mosque in southwest Springfield, US state of Missouri.

The mosque is being planned for American Momin Park, a nonprofit religious organization that formed in 2014. The 5.5-acre campus will include a large prayer hall, school and cemetery.

American Momin Park aims to foster the Muslim community. The organization’s goal is to develop, construct and maintaining a permanent masjid, school and community center for the Muslim community in Springfield and Branson.

“It’s extremely important to have a masjid that not only brings the Muslims together, but an open space where for people of other faiths can come in, ask questions and see what exactly our faith is and what we’re all about,” said Zisansha Zahirsha, a board member for American Momin Park.

The mosque has been in works for seven years. According to American Momin Park, a survey of the Springfield and Branson Muslims conducted in July 2015 demonstrated a great need for a new, larger masjid to better suit Muslims’ needs.

The project is expected to take about a year and a half to complete.