Saudi Arabia pledges to reach net zero Carbon emissions by 2060

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia has announced Saturday it plans to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 .

Alongside the pledge made on Saturday the Saudis made no mention of reducing investment in oil and gas or moving away from the production of fossil fuels. Riyadh is forecast to make $150bn (£109bn) in oil revenues this year alone.

The announcement, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the start of the kingdom’s first Saudi Green Initiative Forum, was made ahead of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The prince vowed Saudi Arabia will plant 450m trees and rehabilitate huge swaths of land by 2030, reducing more than 270m tons of carbon emissions a year and attempting to turn Riyadh into a more sustainable capital.

The kingdom joins the ranks of Russia and China on their stated net zero target date of 2060. The US and the EU have aimed for 2050, The Guardian reported.