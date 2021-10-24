Iran’s FM says Tehran-Baku ties to expand under mutual respect

The Islamic Republic of Iran and Azerbaijan Republic are two Muslim neighbors with a lot of commonalities, Amirabdollahian wrote in a tweet.

He added that he had a straightforward, intimate, constructive conversation with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on the roadmap of multilateral ties.

Amirabdollahian wrapped up his tweet saying that the ties between Iranian and Azerbaijani governments and nations would expand in light of mutual respect.

The two foreign ministers had a phone conversation on Saturday, after which Amirabdollahian said that Azerbaijan Republic has released two Iranian truck drivers detained earlier this month.