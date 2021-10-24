SHAFAQNA-The main element in Hussaini Caravan (1)

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

What was the main element in Hussaini Caravan?

Given the importance of the issue, we examine it in two parts:

A) What elements and values were higher for Imam Hussain(A.S) who chose this movement and the path of martyrdom? B) What element and value were higher for the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) that made them follow him? Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) make this move? Did he go to Karbala of his own free will?

It was quite clear that the end of the path would be martyrdom, and this move was not rational, and the great men of that time, especially Ibn Abbas, the great scholar of the era, also advised him, and the Imam (A.S) himself was well aware of the consequences of this move to some extent. He even knew the place and manner of the martyrdom of his companions. As if this incident had been expressed and written many years ago.

For example, Imam Ali (A.S) passed through Karbala one day and said:

“This is the altar of lovers and place of martyrdom of martyrs whose place neither the past nor the future martyrs can reach.”

However, Imam Hussain (A.S) made this move. And the issue that makes this movement more special is that Imam (A.S) left the wajib (obligatory) Hajj half-finished and started his movement by leaving Mecca during the days of Hajj!

Be careful! What was the most important issue for which Imam (A.S) left half-finished the (obligatory) Hajj, which is one of the divine duties?

Amr bil Maroof wa Nahi ‘anil Munkar

(Enjoining the good and forbidding the evil) and reforming the nation of the time was not also done after Ashura!

So what was the reason for the move of Imam Hussain (A.S)?

Imam Hussain (A.S) before he leaves Medina, saw the Messenger of Allah in a dream who told him: “Verily Allah willed to see you martyred. Verily Allah willed to see your family captives”

Among the various issues, it seems that this issue is the main reason for the movement of Imam Hussain (A.S). Yes, God wanted to see the Imam (A.S) martyred, and he obeys the will of God, like the story of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) and Zebh-e-Azeem(the great slaughter).

Yes, the reason for this move is to follow the will of God.

So what was the main element and value in Hussaini Caravan? Obedience to God’s will.

What did Imam Hussain (A.S) do? He obeyed God’s providence and will.

Alhamdu Lillahi Rabbil Alamin