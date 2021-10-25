Center and Library for Islamic Studies opens in European languages ​​with over one million digital resources+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Center and Library for Islamic Studies in European Languages ​​with more than one million digital resources for the use of researchers was opened last night in the holy city of Qom.

The Center and Library for Islamic Studies in European Languages, is among the scientific centers affiliated with Hojjatoleslam Shahrestani, the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, which is administered in Qom.

In the ceremony, which was held at the same time with the birth anniversary of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Imam Ja’far Sadiq (A.S), in the presence of some high-level professors of the seminary, directors of seminary research centers, and seminary and university professors and researchers, Morteza Kariminia٫ in a speech, described the most important activities of this center during the last 8 years.

Stablished in 1392, the center, in addition to various and limited educational, research and publishing activities, has launched virtual libraries with more than one million digital resources (including books, articles, and academic dissertations) to provide services to researchers in the seminaries and universities.

According to Dr. Morteza Kariminia, the most important areas of activity of this center and library are the following seven items, which have received less attention in other seminary centers, and this center considers itself the sponsor of these services:

Preparing various sources in all branches of Islamic studies, including books, articles and dissertations in English, French, German, Spanish and other European languages ​​in the form of digital files and their detailed listing in the form of a professional digital library program, so that Researchers from anywhere in the country can study the resources they need easily and for free. The virtual library now provides library services with over one million Latin resources at lib.clisel.com with registered users.

Designing Information Site about the most important events of Islamic studies in European languages ​​for Persian language readers. This site at clisel.com introduces, reviews or reports some of the most new important publishings such as books, new journals, articles and academic events in the field of Islamic studies.

Holding various meetings, including scientific seminars in some fields of Islamic studies that have not been considered in other seminary centers, as well as holding courses and workshops for students with good English language skills so that in the long run, with frequent reading of English texts and translation workshops, they can have a relative mastery of Western specialized texts in the field of Islamic studies.

Providing guidance and counseling to students to find resources related to their research areas in European languages.

Translating some of the most important works of Islamic studies from English to Persian and collaborating with various publishers in publishing these works.

Preparing a complete bank of images of Quranic manuscripts in different historical periods and different geographical areas, so that scholars of the history of the text of the Quran and scholars of the history of writing, reading, calligraphy, and Quranic design can use these integrated and rich sources in their historical research.

Attention to the subject of Quranic manuscripts is one of the main fields of historical, literary and artistic research on the Quran, which has been highly regarded in Western publications in recent decades and unfortunately has remained unnoticed among Iranian scholars.

Researching and publishing the facsimile version (translation) of some of the oldest Quranic manuscripts of the first centuries, which are very valuable historical works in proving the authenticity of the Quranic text and a valuable source in understanding the exact writing and reading of the Quranic text in the old time. One of these works, which after nearly 6 years of research by Morteza Kariminia, is to be published with a detailed introduction in English and Arabic and with a complete rewriting and research of the text of the Quran in facsimile by the Aal al-Bayt Foundation, is called “Mushaf of Mashhad Razavi” whose text is kept in two copies numbered 18 and 4116 in the library of Astan Quds Razavi and is one of the most leafy copies of the Quran in Hejazi or oblique script (in 251 pages) from the first century AH.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English