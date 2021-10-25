Why the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) never compromised on the principles of the religion?

SHAFAQNA – A group of People from the Thaqeef Tribe came to see the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), we want to become Muslims but we have three conditions, accept these conditions from us! One is that allow us to worship these idols for one more year! Second is that the Salaat/Salaah is difficult and unpleasant for us! And the third is that do not tell us to smash our big idol with our own hands! The Prophet (PBUH) said: From these three conditions, there is no problem with the last one, I will send someone to do that task; but regarding the other two cases, I do not accept them and such things are impossible [1].

