What did the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) mean by saying: None of the prophets of God suffered like me?

SHAFAQNA – The holy Prophet of Islam used to grieve for anyone to be inflicted with Divine Punishment; he used to cry and did not want anyone to be inflicted with such torment. This included anyone; the Prophet (PBUH) was used to feel responsible for everyone. Now see what a heavy responsibility that is; he used to feel responsible for all the believers during the history. In Ayah 14 of Surah Ibrahim, Allah (SWT) used a beautiful analogy and likened Tawheed (monotheism) as a tree that has root, stem, trunk, branches and leaves. It has been reported in Islamic narrations that all the weight is on the root.

The root of the tree of Tawheed is the Prophet (PBUH), the stem and the trunk of it is Amiral Momeneen, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS), the branches are Ahlul Bayt (AS) of the Prophet (PBUH), and the leaves are the believers. It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) swore that if a child is born in a believing family, a leaf is added to this tree; meaning even now our burden is on the shoulders of the holy Prophet (PBUH). This analogy and narration is not poetic or symbolic or fantasy, the root of the tree of Tawheed is the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

If we can do a good deed or avoid a sin, they are all relating to the root. If a calamity is inflicted on the leaves, the root is also affected. All the calamities that are inflicted on the (Islamic) Ummah (nation) are also inflicted on the root. In Volume 28 of Bihar, the late Allamah Majlisi (RA) narrated: The calamities/tragedies of the children and Ahlul Bayt (AS) of the Prophet (PBUH), they were all the calamities of the Prophet (PBUH). If the believers are also suffering, that grieving father (the Prophet (PBUH)) is also suffering with them. Therefore, the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) said: None of the prophets of God suffered like me.