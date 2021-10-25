Joint economic market of Islamic countries to change world

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Belgium-based Muslim scholar points to the need for establishing a joint economic market by Islamic countries can lead to unity as well as a change in the world.

“We need a joint Islamic economic and industrial market for unity,” Hojat-ol-Islam Seyed Ziaeddin Salehi Khansari, executive manager of Shia Muslim scholars’ union in Belgium, told IQNA.

The opening of such a body will certainly change the world due to the resources that Muslim nations possess, he said.

Elaborating on the meaning of unity, he said that with regards to social unity, one of the teachings of Islam is “Ummah Wahida” [united community] and the term “Ummah” has been repeatedly used in the Holy Quran.

Literally speaking, Ummah means a society that shares one thought and strives for one goal, Khansari said, adding, “Islam’s view is that the community should be an Ummah, therefore, unity is an inevitable principle.”

Pointing to Verse 105 of Al Imran which reads “And do not be like the ones who became divided”, the cleric stressed that Islam bars Muslims from divisive actions.

Blows to Islam came when there were division among Muslims, he said. “The priority of today is the political aspect; I mean the duty of followers of Islamic madhhabs is to unify their political view and stand against enemies by considering preserving of Islam as the basis.”