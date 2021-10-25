Al-Sisi lifts emergency state in Egypt after more than 4 years

SHAFAQNA- The Egyptian president announced the lifting of the state of emergency across the country after it was established and extended for more than four and a half years.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a message on his official Facebook page this evening (Monday) announced the lifting of the state of emergency across the country.

Al-Sisi said in his message: “It is a pleasure to share the moment that we have always fought and worked hard for, where Egypt, thanks to its great nation and its loyal men, has become an oasis of security and stability in the region.”

Noting that in a state of emergency, the Egyptian authorities had the right to evacuate areas, impose curfews, take strict security measures and detain offenders, he continued: So for the first time in years, I decided to cancel the nationwide state of emergency.

Al-Sisi also stressed that the Egyptian people are the real builders of this decision, with their sincere participation in all the development and construction efforts over the past years.

The message of the President of Egypt also reads: “At the same time as announcing this decision, I respectfully and gratefully remember our hero martyrs, without whom we could not have achieved security and stability.”

Al-Sisi also wrote at the end of this message: “Together and with God’s help and support, we are constantly moving towards building a new republic; Long live Egypt .. Long live Egypt .. Long live Egypt.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English