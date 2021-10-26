How can the human being reach real certainty according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – Certainty (Yaqeen) can only be attained through knowledge and scientific strength. Certainty is a blessing which can only be attained by cleansing and purifying the soul as well as being granted Divine Favour. In Ayah 56 of Surah Al-Qasas, Allah (SWT) said: “It is true that you cannot guide whoever you want; but Allah (SWT) guides whoever God Wishes, and God knows best those who receive guidance.” Therefore, for reaching the status of certainty, in addition to attaining knowledge, one must try to purify the soul and adopt piety (Taqwa) as well as avoiding sins and curtailing the inordinate desires of the soul; and prepare oneself for Divine Favour as explained in Ayah 126 of Surah At-Tawbah: “Do they not see that they are tested once or twice every year yet they neither repent, nor do they take admonition.”