What is the best way of winning the hearts of the people?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: Indeed, you cannot win the hearts of all the people with your wealth and properties. Therefore, by being friendly and having good ethical interaction, win their hearts. Truly I heard from the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) who said: Indeed, you cannot win the hearts of all the people with your wealth and possessions; therefore, win their hearts with your good behaviour [1].

[1] Amaali, Sheikh Sadooq (RA), Page 62.

