Four arrested in Turkey after Quran desecration in football stadium

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Police arrested four individuals in northern Turkey for desecrating the Holy Quran.

Videos circulating on social media show the four tearing pages from a copy of the Quran into scraps and throwing them in a football stadium in Ordu province, located on Turkey’s Black Sea coast, Al Jazeera reported.

The incident happened during a football match between a team from Ordu and another from Kirikale Beyik province.

The act of desecration has drawn widespread condemnation from social media activists and political parties in the country.

They have called for the perpetrators to be put on trial for their conduct. Last year, a Turkish man named Ibrahim Atabi released a footage on social media showing him tearing pages from a copy of the Holy Book. He then fled to Russian following a backlash over his offensive move.