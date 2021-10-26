UN: More than half of Afghans suffer acute food insecurity

SHAFAQNA- More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food shortages, UN agencies said Monday.

“This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme. “Afghanistan is now among the world’s worst humanitarian crises — if not the worst — and food security has all but collapsed,” Beasley said in a statement. “We are on a countdown to catastrophe and if we don’t act now, we will have a total disaster on our hands.”