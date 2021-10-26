UN: More than half of Afghans suffer acute food insecurity
SHAFAQNA- More than half of Afghans face ‘acute’ food shortages, UN agencies said Monday.
“This winter, millions of Afghans will be forced to choose between migration and starvation unless we can step up our life-saving assistance,” said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme. “Afghanistan is now among the world’s worst humanitarian crises — if not the worst — and food security has all but collapsed,” Beasley said in a statement. “We are on a countdown to catastrophe and if we don’t act now, we will have a total disaster on our hands.”
One in two Afghans faces Phase 3 “crisis” or Phase 4 “emergency” food shortages, according to the statement issued by the World Food Programme and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization. Phase 4 is one step below a famine, and officials told AFP that Afghanistan — already struggling to emerge from a 20-year civil war — is facing its worst winter in a decade, France24 reported.
