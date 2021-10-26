https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/169152066.jpg 853 1120 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-26 18:18:132021-10-26 18:18:13Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Tehran
Iran, Pakistan FMs meet in Tehran
SHAFAQNA- IRNA : Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met and held talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in Tehran on Tuesday.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who arrived in Tehran heading a high-level delegation to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of neighboring Afghanistan, was officially welcomed by his Iranian counterpart.
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral issues and joint border affairs.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend a one-day meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors tomorrow. The foreign ministers from six neighboring countries of Afghanistan plus Russia will attend the meeting.
