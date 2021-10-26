Progress in plan to transfer Egyptian gas to Lebanon in meeting of energy ministers of two countries

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayyaz met with Egyptian Energy Minister Tarek El-Molla during a visit to Egypt.

Sputnik news agency wrote that the two sides exchanged views on completing the process of transferring natural gas from Egypt to Lebanon in order to take a step towards resolving the fuel crisis in Lebanon.

Under the agreement, the fuel will enter Lebanon via Syria, and inspections of the oil and gas pipeline will include preliminary routing, final routing, mapping and soil testing.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English