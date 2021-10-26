Israel suppresses Palestinian civil society

SHAFAQNA- On Friday, October 22, the Israeli government listed six Palestinian NGOs as “terrorist organizations.” Human rights groups and organizations have criticized Israel’s decision, calling it a new blow to Palestinian civil society.

“The purpose of this decision is to dissolve important human rights organizations. The decision makes it possible to end the funding of these NGOs by pressuring foreign donors,” said Inas Abdul Raziq, director of the Palestinian Institute of Public Diplomacy.

Israel justifies its decision by claiming that these NGOs are in fact linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

The Israeli government, which has never revealed the evidence it claims to have, says the secrets are classified as defense secrets.

Violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank has increased dramatically this year, as Israel is willing to pursue a policy of settlement without any worries.

Between January and June 2021, the Israeli army recorded 416 incidents, compared to 506 in the previous year.

“This is not a new mechanism. This is part of a strategy aimed at silencing Palestinian civil society, such as arbitrary arrests or expulsions from certain areas,” said Mairav Zonszein, an Israeli-Palestinian expert with the International Crisis Group.

Israel’s decision has provoked strong reactions from Western countries, which are the main financial backers of Palestinian civil society.

“This is a way of not talking about the real problem with this decision, which is to guarantee the rights of the Palestinians,” said Mairav Zonszein.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English