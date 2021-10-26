Expert in Middle East: “Future of ME will be different without tension and Western intervention”

SHAFAQNA- Dr. Mosayeb Naeemi, Middle East Affairs expert and editor-in-chief of Al-Wefaq newspaper, concerning the future equations in the Middle East said to Shafaqna: “The future of the Middle East will be different without tension and Western intervention.”

Dr. Naeemi said that if the countries of the region come to the conclusion that they should be together, it will be in everyone’s interest.

Emphasizing that Iran is a large country in the region and has the right to have a share of the region’s economic markets, he continued: “It seems that as a result of what has happened in recent decades, Iran is free to use its share of the region’s economic market and any one of the countries in the region and it seems that the position of Iran has been accepted and the West will definitely have to accept this issue.”

Dr. Naeemi, noting that diplomats from Iran and Saudi Arabia are paving the way for the reopening of embassies, added: “Negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are underway with the mediation of Iraq, and Saudi Arabia is also interested in establishing relations with Iran.”

“Behaviors have changed when it is believed that Iran is not in a state of tension with its neighbors,” he reminded.

He continued: “Establishing relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is time consuming but it is possible and the United States has come to the conclusion that its continued presence in the region is nothing but a challenge for it and it should only defend its allies in the political dimension.”

Stating that Iran does not need to have an arms race with its neighbors in the absence of the United States, Dr. Naeemi said: “The arms race between the countries of the region is of no use to any of them, because in the end, the countries have to coexist with each other.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English