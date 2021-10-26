SHAFAQNA-In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Mercifull

The main element in Hussaini Caravan (2)

What was the main element in Hussaini Caravan?

Part II:

B) What element and value had a higher status for the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) that made them follow him?

In the previous section, it was discussed why Imam Hussain (A.S) made the great Ashura movement. In this section, we examine the same issue about their companions to see what was the motivation of his companions and was there any commonality between them? Also, what attribute were they looking for that Imam Hussain (A.S) raised them to the Ala Illiyûn attribute?

They did not obey Imam Hussain (A.S) because Imam (A.S) did not order people to do anything when he left so that they would obey him in return.

Only on the night of his departure, he announced his plan and said: “Then whoever desires to lay down his life for us and strive in the way of Allah, should come out with us, for I shall be leaving tomorrow morning, Allah willing.”

But why did they follow Imam Hussain (A.S)?

Because they followed the will of their Imam, therefore, they forgot themselves and their desires and saw the pleasure of God in following the movement of the Imam (A.S) and his company and moved with him. They sought obedience to the Imam’s wills, not obedience to his orders.

They followed the will of their Imam and for this reason they were promoted to the position that Imam (A.S) said about them: “Their order and opinion is the same as my order and opinion.”

And in their reward, he took them to the highest positions, that is, the Ala Illiyûn. The place that Imam Mahdi (A.J) in Ziyarat-e-Nahiyah, expresses his desire to accompany them. (Gather me with the blessed masters in the utmost exalted place of Heaven(Ala Illiyûn).)

Therefore, following the will of God Almighty, and consequently, following the will of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) is the highest value, which is the main lesson of Hussaini Caravan which leads man to the highest positions.

Alhamdu Lillahi Rabbil Alamin

M. Raaz