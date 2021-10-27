https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-27 10:33:492021-10-27 10:33:49What is the ruling on wearing American made clothes? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the ruling on wearing American made clothes? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about wearing American made clothes.
Question: What is the ruling on wearing American (made) clothing?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Wearing clothes which are manufactured by colonial governments in this respect that they are produced by the enemies of Islam, there is nothing wrong with it. But if this leads to promoting non-Islamic culture or strengthening of their economies for colonisation or exploitation of the Islamic countries or causes loss to the economies of the Islamic governments, there is a problem and even in some cases is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
