UN Secretary-General: Hatred takes root in the soil of ignorance

SHAFAQNA – (26 October 2021) – Speaking at the Global Education Ministers Conference on addressing hate speech through education. the UN Secretary-General said: Remembering the horrors of the Second World War and the genocides in Rwanda, Bosnia and Cambodia, he argued that “denial of historical or scientific facts creates a vacuum of truth that is too easily exploited by the voices of intolerance and hate.” “There is always room for debate around opinions. There is no room for debate around facts. We need to make lying wrong again”, Mr. Guterres said.

Opening the Conference, Mr. Guterres said that “social media provides a global megaphone for hate”, with lies and misinformation spreading around the world “at the touch of a button.” “A dubious webpage or anonymous post can call into question decades, even centuries, of work, thought, study and careful analysis by scientists, historians or other experts”, he argued. Noting that racist, intolerant and extremist views “can spread like wildfire”, Mr. Guterres pointed to the consequences, such as pushing citizens further apart, undermining democratic ideals and, ultimately, endangering lives.

“Too many people are dying from COVID-19 because they were convinced that accepting the vaccine was the wrong thing to do”, he said.

“When we enrich the soil of knowledge with true expertise, with facts, science and historical accuracy, hatred cannot take root”, he explained. “We need to emerge from this conference with bold, concrete solutions on how we can, individually and collectively, step up the fight against hate speech”, he urged. Mr. Guterres concluded by saying that “hatred is a danger to everyone, and so fighting it must be a job for everyone.”

