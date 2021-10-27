Afghanistan: Taliban tries to hold a general census

SHAFAQNA- Zabihullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture in the Taliban government of Afghanistan, announced the movement’s plans to hold a general population and housing census in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Afghan Council of Ministers chaired by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

The meeting also discussed economic issues and the implementation of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English