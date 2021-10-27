Date :Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 | Time : 23:46 |ID: 236131 | Print

Afghanistan: Taliban tries to hold a general census

SHAFAQNA- Zabihullah Mujahid, the Deputy Minister of Information and Culture in the Taliban government of Afghanistan, announced the movement’s plans to hold a general population and housing census in the country.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Afghan Council of Ministers chaired by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

The meeting also discussed economic issues and the implementation of infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

