Second meeting of FMs of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- A meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s neighboring countries was held in Tehran today without the presence of a Taliban representative and with the presence of the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan. And the foreign ministers of China and Russia attended the meeting online.

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi was supposed to start the meeting with his speech, but the first vice president’s informant attended the ceremony and apologized on behalf of the president for not attending the meeting.

The foreign ministers of Afghanistan and neighboring Russia, while expressing concern over the complex military, political, economic, social and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, noted that a comprehensive political structure with the participation of all ethnic groups is the only solution to Afghanistan’s problems.

In a message to the meeting, the UN Secretary-General emphasized the need to fight terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan, warning of a humanitarian crisis in the country.

The Taliban had previously stated that it had not been invited to a meeting of foreign ministers in Afghanistan’s neighboring countries in Tehran.

