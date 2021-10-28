Date :Thursday, October 28th, 2021 | Time : 10:31 |ID: 236143 | Print

What are the basic principles in life according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) was asked: What are the basic principles of your life? Imam (AS) replied: Four principals:

  1. I realised that no one else carries out my work, so I tried to do it myself (no one else is obliged to do my responsibilities in life; I am responsible for my own actions, my duties must be fulfilled by myself)
  2. I realised that God is aware of my acts, so I did not do inappropriate acts
  3. I realised that no one else receives my sustenance, so that calmed me down
  4. I realised that the end of my time leads to death; therefore I prepared myself for it [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 228.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *