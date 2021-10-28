https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/imam-sadeq-AS.jpg 225 300 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-10-28 10:31:352021-10-28 10:31:35What are the basic principles in life according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?
What are the basic principles in life according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) was asked: What are the basic principles of your life? Imam (AS) replied: Four principals:
- I realised that no one else carries out my work, so I tried to do it myself (no one else is obliged to do my responsibilities in life; I am responsible for my own actions, my duties must be fulfilled by myself)
- I realised that God is aware of my acts, so I did not do inappropriate acts
- I realised that no one else receives my sustenance, so that calmed me down
- I realised that the end of my time leads to death; therefore I prepared myself for it [1].
[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 228.
