UN’s Human Rights Expert: Failures to identify and assist victims of trafficking, and protect their human rights continue

SHAFAQNA – (27 Oct 2021) Siobhán Mullally, UN Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, said: “States have an obligation, without exception, to identify and protect victims of human trafficking and must become more attuned to the needs of people trafficked by terrorist groups and as a result of conflict.” According to Mrs. Mullaly, these victims “are being punished and stigmatized.”

The UN’s Expert was presenting a report to the General Assembly about continuing failures to identify and assist victims of trafficking, and protect their human rights. “Trafficking for purposes of forced marriage, sexual exploitation, forced labour and forced criminality is a strategy used by terrorist groups, and is continuing with impunity because of these failures”, she said. It was also mentioned that vulnerable children are disappearing from refugee camps and from camps for internally-displaced people.

Young people are also being targeted online by terrorist groups and recruited into lives of exploitation, a problem that has become even more severe during the COVID-19 pandemic. “In addition to being exploited for sex or forced labour, children may also be exploited in combat, for planting explosives, carrying out armed attacks and suicide bombings”, Mrs. Mullaly said.

