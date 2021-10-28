Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Nimr’s nephew released

SHAFAQNA- Saudi authorities released Ali al-Nimr yesterday (Wednesday) after ten years in detention.

Mohammed al-Nimr tweeted confirming the release of his son, who was arrested in 2012 and then sentenced to death.

Ali Mohammad al-Nimr is the nephew of Sheikh Nimr, a Shia cleric who was executed by Saudi authorities in 2016.

With the arrival of new US President Joe Biden in the White House and increasing pressure on Saudi Arabia over the human rights case, King Salman ordered the abolition of the death sentence of Ali Mohammad al-Nimr and replaced it with 10 years in prison.

Ali al-Nimr and two of his 17- and 15-year-old friends have been detained since 2012 on charges of participating in widespread protests.

