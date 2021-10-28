Six Palestinian prisoners continue hunger strike, despite worsening health conditions

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Six Palestinian prisoners are on hunger strike for weeks in protest at their unfair administrative detention without charge or trial, the Prisoners’ Information Office said.

The oldest detainee on hunger strike is Kayed Fasfous, who has been on hunger strike for 106 days in protest at his detention without charge or trial, followed by Miqdad Qawasmeh (99 days), Alaa Aaraj (81 days), Hesham Abu Hawwash (72 days), Shadi Abu-Akr (65 days), and Ayyad Hureimi (36 days).

New photos of Miqdad Qawasmeh went viral on social media showing him in a very difficult health situation after losing much of his weight.

Currently, Israel is holding over 530 Palestinians in administrative detention, deemed illegal by international law, most of them former prisoners who spent years in prison for their resistance of the Israeli occupation.

Israel’s widely condemned policy of administrative detention allows the detention of Palestinians without charge or trial for renewable intervals usually ranging between three and six months based on undisclosed evidence that even a detainee’s lawyer is barred from viewing.

