12 European countries call for halt to new settlements in West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Germany, Italy, Spain and nine European countries have called on the Israeli regime to abandon its decision to build about 3,000 housing units.

A statement from the German Foreign Ministry said on Twitter: “We reaffirm our opposition to Israel’s policy of expanding settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

They said in a statement that the expansion of settlements violates international law and undermines efforts to find a two-state solution.

