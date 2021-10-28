https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/19ED465B-B219-45F1-9794-6FF37B147F18.jpeg 900 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-28 23:54:132021-10-28 23:54:1312 European countries call for halt to new settlements in West Bank
12 European countries call for halt to new settlements in West Bank
SHAFAQNA- Germany, Italy, Spain and nine European countries have called on the Israeli regime to abandon its decision to build about 3,000 housing units.
A statement from the German Foreign Ministry said on Twitter: “We reaffirm our opposition to Israel’s policy of expanding settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
They said in a statement that the expansion of settlements violates international law and undermines efforts to find a two-state solution.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
