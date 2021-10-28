Rain Prayer held in Doha with presence of Emir of Qatar+ Photos

SHAFAQNA– The Emir of Qatar today (Thursday) attended a Rain Prayer.

The prayer, which was held at the Al-Wajba prayer hall in Doha, the capital of Qatar, was attended by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem, Speaker of the Qatari Parliament, and a number of sheikhs, the ministers and officials of this country.

The prayer was offered by Sheikh Thaqil bin Sayer Al-Shammari, a judge of the Qatari Supreme Court and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, cyberspace users released a video of the Emir of Qatar praying in an inside-out robe.

It is said that the Emir of Qatar, imitating the Holy Prophet (PBUH), wore his robe inside-out.

Most countries in the Persian Gulf offer Rain Prayers at least once a year. In Saudi Arabia, this prayer is held several times a year.

The Emir of Qatar called for a Rain Prayer on Thursday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English