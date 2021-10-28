Date :Friday, October 29th, 2021 | Time : 00:14 |ID: 236204 | Print

Rain Prayer held in Doha with presence of Emir of Qatar+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNAThe Emir of Qatar today (Thursday) attended a Rain Prayer.

The prayer, which was held at the Al-Wajba prayer hall in Doha, the capital of Qatar, was attended by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar, Hassan bin Abdullah Al-Ghanem, Speaker of the Qatari Parliament, and a number of sheikhs, the ministers and officials of this country.

The prayer was offered by Sheikh Thaqil bin Sayer Al-Shammari, a judge of the Qatari Supreme Court and a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

Meanwhile, cyberspace users released a video of the Emir of Qatar praying in an inside-out robe.

It is said that the Emir of Qatar, imitating the Holy Prophet (PBUH), wore his robe inside-out.

Most countries in the Persian Gulf offer Rain Prayers at least once a year. In Saudi Arabia, this prayer is held several times a year.

The Emir of Qatar called for a Rain Prayer on Thursday.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Bahrain opens airspace to Qatari planes
Saudi Arabia is facing political and economic isolation over Khashoggi’s fate
Iran, Qatar sign MoU to cooperate on economy
Qatar allocates $480 million in aid to Palestine
Eid Al-Adha holidays announced in Qatar
Qatar restores diplomatic ties to Iran amid Persian Gulf crisis
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *