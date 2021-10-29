UN envoy expresses concern over deteriorating situation in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The UN special envoy for Yemen has expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Yemen, the escalation of war and economic pressure on the Yemeni people.

Hans Grundberg expressed concern about the deteriorating situation in Yemen, including the escalation of the war, the collapse of government institutions, the impact of the conflict on the economy and the reduction of basic services.

According to the report, the UN special envoy spoke with Emirati officials on Thursday about the Yemeni crisis.

“It is time to make progress on immediate and long-term political, economic and security priorities that serve the interests of the Yemeni people,” the UN special envoy for Yemen said in a statement.

Grundberg spoke with Anwar Gargash, Foreign Affairs Adviser, and UAE Foreign Minister Khalifa Shaheen about the latest developments in Yemen and the UN’s ongoing efforts to resume a comprehensive and lasting agreement between the Yemeni parties.

Earlier, the head of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, Mehdi al-Mashat, wrote a message to the UN Secretary-General criticizing the UN’s stance on the crisis.

In April 2015, Saudi Arabia launched a large-scale offensive against Yemen, the poorest Arab country, in the form of a coalition of several Western and Arab countries, with the help of the United States, under the pretext of returning ousted fugitive President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to power.

The aggression has killed thousands of Yemenis so far, and according to the United Nations, the famine in the country has become the biggest humanitarian catastrophe in the world.

This news is organized published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English