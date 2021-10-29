Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) museum in Amman

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Jordanian capital of Amman is hosting a museum that puts on display belongings attributed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The presence of museums that focus on Islam and Islamic arts in different countries proves the importance and value of Islamic arts and history. However, there are museums that focus mainly on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his life.

Jordan is among the countries that has organized a permanent museum with a focus on the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Prophet Mohammad Museum was inaugurated in May 2012 by King Abdullah II of Jordan at King Hussein Mosque in Al Hussein Public Parks.

The museum is putting on display some belongings attributed to the Prophet (PBUH), including a single hair from his beard and a letter in which he called on the emperor of Byzantium to convert to Islam.

The museum also includes a sapling of the three under which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) took a rest during his trip to the Levant in the pre-Islamic era.

Officials of the museum have also started collecting different relics attributed to the Prophet (PBUH) from other countries, such as Turkey, to further enrich their collection.

Bearing a special architecture, the museum showcases some features of Islamic civilization. Some of the walls of the museum have been decorated with Quran verses.