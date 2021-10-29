Pope Francis to visit Canada following Indigenous school abuse

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis will visit Canada after Indigenous school abuse, according to the Vatican .

“The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples,” Vatican said Wednesday.

“His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course.”

More than 1,200 unmarked graves have been discovered at three sites where indigenous children were forced to attend the schools, and searches are continuing for more sites, France 24 reported.