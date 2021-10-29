Date :Friday, October 29th, 2021 | Time : 20:59 |ID: 236258 | Print

Pope Francis to visit Canada following Indigenous school abuse

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis will visit Canada after Indigenous school abuse, according to the Vatican .

“The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has invited the Holy Father to make an apostolic journey to Canada, also in the context of the long-standing pastoral process of reconciliation with indigenous peoples,” Vatican said Wednesday.

“His Holiness has indicated his willingness to visit the country on a date to be settled in due course.”

More than 1,200 unmarked graves have been discovered at three sites where indigenous children were forced to attend the schools, and searches are continuing for more sites, France 24 reported.

 

 

You might also like
Muslims Reflect On Racism, Islamophobia And Safety In Canada
Pope calls for faster distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Pope calls on countries to protect Afghan refugees
Canadian legislator: Arbaeen is the biggest and most peaceful gathering in the world +Video
Canada wants to ban the Islamic veil - narrative of exclusion say activists
Muslim in Canada face high rates of discrimination
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *