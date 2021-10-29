Date :Friday, October 29th, 2021 | Time : 23:19 |ID: 236260 | Print

King of Jordan leaves for England

SHAFAQNA- The King of Jordan left for England to travel to European countries to attend the Glasgow Summit.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II traveled to Britain on Thursday to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and attend a climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday.

According to the organizers of the 26th United Nations Conference, world leaders will meet in Glasgow on October 31 for climate talks, the last major opportunity to get the world back on track.

