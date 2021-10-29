https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/C0795735-2653-4C8A-A4C5-23A2B30F115A.jpeg 800 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-29 23:53:522021-10-29 23:53:52Photos: 40th day of demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli in Qom
Photos: 40th day of demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli in Qom
SHAFAQNA- The ceremony of the 40th day of the demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli was held in the Grand Mosque of Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!