Date :Friday, October 29th, 2021 | Time : 23:53 |ID: 236265 | Print

Photos: 40th day of demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli in Qom

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The ceremony of the 40th day of the demise of Ayatollah Hassanzadeh Amoli was held in the Grand Mosque of Qom.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Photos: Mourning Ceremony for martyrdom anniversary of Fatimah Zahra (S.A) in Qom
Car rally held in Qom in support of Palestinian people
Pope Francis responds to a letter from a young seminary student in Qom+Photos
The fire was restrained in the holy shrine of Lady Masoumeh (S.A) + Video
Eye-catching photos of Lady Fatimah Masoumeh's (SA) Holy Shrine
An appreciation ceremony for Sheikh Isa Ghassim was held in Qom +Photo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *