South Korean President urges pope to visit North Korea

SHAFAQNA- South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged Pope Francis to visit North Korea.

Moon, who is Catholic, was in Rome for the G20 summit of world leaders. He held private talks with the pope for about 25 minutes. Moon’s office said the president had told Francis on Friday that a papal visit to Pyongyang would help revive the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. “If you send me an invitation, I will gladly go to help you, for the sake of peace. Aren’t you brothers who speak the same language? I’m willing to go,” it quoted the pope as saying, Reuters reported.