Vatican: US President meets Pope Francis

SHAFAQNA- US President Biden met Pope Francis at Vatican on Friday (29/10/2021).

They sat across from one another at a desk in the papal library, accompanied by a translator. The two prayed together and discussed the moral imperative for world leaders to address climate change, Biden said. Biden and the pope then exchanged gifts and held a broader meeting including First Lady Jill Biden and top officials. Biden’s meeting with the pope comes as he faces criticism in the United States from Catholic bishops over the issue of abortion rights. A major political battle is brewing in the US as the Supreme Court prepares to rule whether states can ban abortion procedures.

US bishops have been debating whether Biden should be allowed to continue receiving Holy Communion, a Christian rite of worship involving the taking of bread and wine in remembrance of Christ. A devout Roman Catholic, Biden goes to weekly masses regularly and keeps a picture of the pope behind his desk in the Oval Office. He has said he is personally opposed to abortion but as an elected leader cannot impose his views.

After the meeting, a reporter asked Biden if the topic of abortion came up in their conversation. “No, it didn’t,” Biden said. “We just talked about the fact he was happy that I was a good Catholic and I should keep receiving Communion,” according to Time. It is Biden’s first trip to Europe since becoming president in January. He will participate in a summit of the leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) – the world’s biggest economies – in Rome on October 31 and the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1-2, AlJazeera reported.