UN’s Expert on Human Rights criticised countries which continue to boycott the 20 year old Durban Declaration against racism

The UN expert added that the unequal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the most recent reminder of how “deeply entrenched racial, ethnic and national disparities remain in enjoyment of fundamental human rights”. Yet, despite two decades of dedicated advocacy and grass-roots mobilization, just as the world “stood at a crossroads in Durban” 20 years ago, today it “stands at a similar crossroads” now, she noted. “I urge UN Member States – and the entire international community – to reaffirm the commitments enshrined in the Durban Declaration and take concrete steps to realize the promise of transnational racial equality and racial justice.”

“Rather than using the DDPA to fight against racism, several States have instead signalled they intend to abandon the Durban process”, she said. The group of non-supporters includes some of the greatest beneficiaries of colonialism, slavery and the trans-Atlantic slave trade, the UN Expert noted. “I call on States participating in any form of DDPA boycott to instead demonstrate their genuine commitment to racial justice and equality by implementing the DDPA and engaging in its follow-up mechanisms”, she concluded.

Source: UN News