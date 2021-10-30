Date :Saturday, October 30th, 2021 | Time : 17:59 |ID: 236327 | Print

Maldives: New Mosque inaugurated in Hulhumale

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The first Mosque in the Phase II of Hulhumale’ in Maldives opened on Friday (29/10/2021). The Mosque, which was built by a private party in memory of their late father, was opened by Home Minister Imran Abdulla. The Friday prayer congregation was held at the mosque following its opening.

The Islamic Ministry said the mosque has a capacity of 480 people, and 700 additional people can perform prayers simultaneously in the Mosque grounds. A Mosque has been opened in Phase II at a time when multiple families are moving into the Hiyaa social housing flats in Phase II.

